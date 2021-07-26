Win Stuff
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Hub City

Mikel Anderson, 24, is being charged with possession of a (Schedule 1) controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested in Hattiesburg Monday on multiple felony charges, including weapon and drug possession.

Hattiesburg Police Department officials said officers arrested Mikel Anderson, 24, in the 400 block of North 38th Avenue just before noon.

Anderson is being charged with possession of a (Schedule 1) controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm.

HPD said Anderson was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

