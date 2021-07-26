Win Stuff
Man accused of shooting, killing 10-year-old in police custody

Martavis Ayers arrested for shooting death of 10-year-old Jadon Knox
Martavis Ayers arrested for shooting death of 10-year-old Jadon Knox(WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family finally has some answers after their 10-year-old son was shot and killed in Orange Mound at the beginning of 2020.

Martavis Ayers was arrested in connection with the death of Jadon Knox.

He is charged with reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and false reporting.

Knox died in a drive-by shooting while standing on his porch in Orange Mound on January 19, 2020.

According to court records, Ayers said someone fired shots at his home, he fired back and Knox ran across his line of fire.

In October of last year, Mid-South authorities began offering thousands of dollars in reward money for any information to help them solve cases involving eight children who were murdered in Memphis.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

