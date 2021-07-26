Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man accused of sexually abusing toddler arrested in Jones Co.

Bill Nathan Saul Jr.
Bill Nathan Saul Jr.(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One suspect wanted in a child sex abuse investigation in Jones County is behind bars, but another remains at large.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Bill Nathan Saul Jr. was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a 3-year-old.

Deputies are still looking for his girlfriend, 25-year-old Nicole Harris. Harris is facing charges of sexual battery and felony child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the allegations against Saul and Harris will make you “sick to your stomach.”

Nicole Harris
Nicole Harris(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

“What possesses someone to do what they are alleged to have done to these children is beyond me and my investigators,” Berlin said in a news release.

Saul is being held at the Jones County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi...
Bob Moses, Mississippi civil rights activist, dies
Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out...
HFD: Apartment fire caused by lightning strike Saturday
According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call of a fire at...
HFD investigating building fire at Park Pines Apartments
The Who's Who of the Hub City vendor expo takes place at Town Square Park Saturday.
Hub City ‘Who’s Who’ attracts more than 100 vendors to Town Square Park

Latest News

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis lifts the NCAA championship trophy after winning the...
Mississippi State Baseball brings trophy tour to South Mississippi
Local and state agencies are asking for the public's help in a burglary/fire investigation.
Hattiesburg police asking for public’s aid in fire-burglary investigation
The “2021 Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday” opens a minute past midnight Friday and closes at...
Sales tax holiday on school clothes and supplies set for Friday, Saturday
The eight-county Pine Belt surpassed 36,000 COVID-19 cases reported since February 2020.
MSDH: More than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend