Man accused of sexually abusing toddler arrested in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One suspect wanted in a child sex abuse investigation in Jones County is behind bars, but another remains at large.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Bill Nathan Saul Jr. was arrested and charged with sexual battery of a 3-year-old.

Deputies are still looking for his girlfriend, 25-year-old Nicole Harris. Harris is facing charges of sexual battery and felony child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the allegations against Saul and Harris will make you “sick to your stomach.”

Nicole Harris (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

“What possesses someone to do what they are alleged to have done to these children is beyond me and my investigators,” Berlin said in a news release.

Saul is being held at the Jones County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.