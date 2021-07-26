Win Stuff
Hot and humid will be the trend this week

By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINE BELT (WDAM) - It is going to be a hot and humid Monday in the Pine Belt.

Expect a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Tuesday through Thursday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Friday, you can look for more of the same type weather with a 50% chance for more mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

The upcoming weekend is expected to be hot with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

