Hot and humid will be the trend this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - It is going to be a hot and humid Monday in the Pine Belt.

Expect a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Tuesday through Thursday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Friday, you can look for more of the same type weather with a 50% chance for more mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

The upcoming weekend is expected to be hot with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

