Heat indices rise for Pine Belt Sunday as storms pass through

By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Sunday folks! A few storms are moving throughout the southern parts of the Pine Belt. The heat index is up today, reaching temperatures of 100 to 105. Today’s high is 94 with a low 75.

Monday, rain chances sit at 30%, with 93 for the high and a low 75.

Tuesday’s high will be 93 with 74 for our low. Rain chances will be at 30%.

Wednesday through Saturday, our rain chances are between 30 to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s

Right now we are keeping our eyes on the tropics as we are following a disturbance off the east coast that has a 50% chance of development. We will keep you all informed as we monitor the tropics.

