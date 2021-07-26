Hattiesburg police asking for public’s aid in fire-burglary investigation

From Hattiesburg Police Department Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing commercial burglary and arson investigation.

On Saturday, Hattiesburg police and firefighters responded around 6:45 a.m. to a report of a business fire at 103 N. Hattiesburg Ave.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the building had been burglarized and the office portion apparently set on fire.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as the Hattiesburg Fire Department, have been working the investigation jointly with the Hattiesburg Police Department.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

