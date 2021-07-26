Win Stuff
Class is back in session for Forrest County School District

The district opened its doors to students for full-time in-person learning
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer officially ended Monday for students in the Forrest County School District.

The district opened its doors for the first day of school and the students returned to full-time in-person learning.

Rawls Springs Attendance Center Principal Jill Stapleton says she’s just happy to have the kids back to 100% in-person learning.

“I’m just most excited for our students to be back on campus, and we have all of our little gators here, I’m excited about the great things that I can see coming forward, our new teachers, and it’s just going to be a great year,” says Stapleton.

Raylane McGill, a fourth-grader, says he’s thankful and happy his mom didn’t have to buy any of his school supplies this year

“I’m very excited, plus our district has paid for our school supplies so we can get back to school and start learning,” says Raylane.

Stapleton says that’s not the only exciting thing about this year. The school also received a few upgrades and improvements.

“We have new furniture in several of our classrooms. Our teachers all have new Promethean boards. Our teachers have brand new laptops. Most of our students have a brand-new Chromebook, but we are a one-to-one school where all of our students have a Chromebook,” says Stapleton.

All the new technology will make it easier for students like Raylane to make education a priority.

“I’m looking forward to accomplishing all of my goals, one of my goals is to finish school and go to college,” says Raylane.

Out of all things, Raylane says he was most excited to be in the fourth grade with all of his friends.

“And I’m happy to see my friends again, and I’m very surprised that everyone here has made it to the fourth grade,” says Raylane.

