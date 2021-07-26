Blaq Barbies Boutique presents their pop-up shop in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blaq Barbies Boutique hosted their “Boss Friends” pop-up shop in Laurel.

Many local businesses and up-and-coming business owners pitched a tent in an attempt to meet new loyal customers and get their name out amongst the community.

“I wanted to get all the vendors together here in the community and bring new things here on our property,” stated Lashanda Crosby of Blaq Barbies Boutique. “I want to put more people’s business out there, more than the ones that are used to pop-up shops, getting them an early start and how the pop-up shops are.”

Multiple business types were present, including jewelers, clothing, food and more.

“This is amazing! I love to see, especially when it is their first time coming out and getting their business started,” stated Tomeka Ducksworth. “I recommend anybody, everybody. If you have a business, get out here, put it out here. People are not going to come to you, you have to go to them, and it builds your business.”

Kids were given free snowballs and free school supplies upon arrival.

