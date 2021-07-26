Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Blaq Barbies Boutique presents their pop-up shop in Laurel

Many local businesses and up-and-coming business owners pitched a tent in an attempt to meet...
Many local businesses and up-and-coming business owners pitched a tent in an attempt to meet new loyal customers and get their name out amongst the community.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Blaq Barbies Boutique hosted their “Boss Friends” pop-up shop in Laurel.

Many local businesses and up-and-coming business owners pitched a tent in an attempt to meet new loyal customers and get their name out amongst the community.

“I wanted to get all the vendors together here in the community and bring new things here on our property,” stated Lashanda Crosby of Blaq Barbies Boutique. “I want to put more people’s business out there, more than the ones that are used to pop-up shops, getting them an early start and how the pop-up shops are.”

Multiple business types were present, including jewelers, clothing, food and more.

“This is amazing! I love to see, especially when it is their first time coming out and getting their business started,” stated Tomeka Ducksworth. “I recommend anybody, everybody. If you have a business, get out here, put it out here. People are not going to come to you, you have to go to them, and it builds your business.”

Kids were given free snowballs and free school supplies upon arrival.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made the stop on U.S. Highway 98, just...
About 3K Fentanyl pills, crystal meth seized during Perry Co. traffic stop
Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.
‘Makes you sick to your stomach’: Pair wanted for sexual battery of toddler
Kristin Kyle Scanlan, 38, was arrested and charged with murder.
Woman charged with murder in Forrest County shooting
Moses became a principal organizer of the Freedom Summer Project in 1964 when hundreds of...
Bob Moses, Mississippi SNCC Organizer, Dies
According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call of a fire at...
HFD investigating building fire at Park Pines Apartments

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff's Department needs donations to purchase an additional K9 patrol dog.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department fundraising for additional patrol K9
Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out...
HFD: Apartment fire caused by lightning strike Saturday
Kids are learning artistic techniques this summer at a local library.
New Augusta Library holds painting class for kids
Brews and Bites Festival adds a new element to the formerly known, Craft Beer Festival.
Brews and Bites Festival kicks off after multiple setbacks