New Augusta Library holds painting class for kids

By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The New Augusta Library is holding a painting class for kids in the county.

Kids are learning basic artistic techniques and concepts such as foreground and background.

The class is at capacity, but there is a chance there could be an opening in art classes next summer.

“Every year the library does try to do summer programs for the little kids, and I decided we could try to do something for the older kids,” stated Janet Gallaspy. “Since we’re trying to dabble with paint a little, I decided we should do a paint class.”

The kids have painted dandelions, landscape scenes and Gallaspy is hoping the kids will be able to paint their own idea for their final project.

