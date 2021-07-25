New Augusta Library holds painting class for kids

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The New Augusta Library is holding a painting class for kids in the county.

Kids are learning basic artistic techniques and concepts such as foreground and background.

The class is at capacity, but there is a chance there could be an opening in art classes next summer.

“Every year the library does try to do summer programs for the little kids, and I decided we could try to do something for the older kids,” stated Janet Gallaspy. “Since we’re trying to dabble with paint a little, I decided we should do a paint class.”

The kids have painted dandelions, landscape scenes and Gallaspy is hoping the kids will be able to paint their own idea for their final project.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.