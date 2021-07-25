Hub City ‘Who’s Who’ attracts more than 100 vendors to Town Square Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 businesses from three states were represented during a special festival at Town Square Park Saturday afternoon.

A “Who’s Who of the Hub City-Festival Edition” was a vendor expo.

Individual vendors sold food, clothing, beauty items and jewelry.

It was the second expo of its kind held this year.

Vendors came from Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

“We’ve got food vendors, children’s clothing vendors, hair vendors, lash vendors, skin products. Whatever you can think of,” said Kakeisha Kindred, organizer of the expo.

The last vendor expo was held in May.

