HFD investigating building fire at Park Pines Apartments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway after firefighters were called to an apartment building fire in Hattiesburg Saturday evening.

According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call of a fire at the Park Pines Apartments complex around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to HFD. (Will Polston)

Once firefighters arrived, they found an apartment building with its roof in flames and managed to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to HFD.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.