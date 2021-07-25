Win Stuff
HFD: Apartment fire caused by lightning strike Saturday

Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out the flames.(Will Polston)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department has determined the cause of an apartment building fire that happened Saturday evening.

According to HFD, the fire was caused by a lightning strike that hit the roof of an apartment building at the Park Pines Apartments complex.

Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out the flames.

HFD investigating building fire at Park Pines Apartments

No other information has been given at this time as HFD’s investigation of the fire is still ongoing.

