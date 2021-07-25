HFD: Apartment fire caused by lightning strike Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department has determined the cause of an apartment building fire that happened Saturday evening.

According to HFD, the fire was caused by a lightning strike that hit the roof of an apartment building at the Park Pines Apartments complex.

Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and worked to put out the flames.

No other information has been given at this time as HFD’s investigation of the fire is still ongoing.

