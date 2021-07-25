Few storms move through Pine Belt Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday folks! A few storms are moving throughout the Pine Belt. The heat index is up today, reaching temperatures of 98 to 99. Today’s high is 92 with a low 75.

As we move into Sunday, heat indices will continue to be up, reaching temperatures of 105 to 107. The high will be 93 with a low of 75 with rain chances at 40%.

Monday, rain chances sit at 30%, as 93 will be our high and 75 for the low.

Tuesday’s high will be 93 with a low 74 as rain chances will be at 30%.

Wednesday through Saturday, we will see 30 to 40 percent chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s

