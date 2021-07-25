DYW of Mississippi 2022 concludes Saturday night

Win Stuff
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi program wrapped up Saturday night at The Evangel Temple. 29 participants were narrowed down to 10 finalists at the beginning of Saturday’s Finals. The Top 10, then competed again in Self-Expression, Talent, and Fitness.

Top 10 Finalists

- Jones County’s Neeley Robertson

- Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer

- Desoto County’s Hannah Grace Crain

- Petal’s Sarah High

- Forrest County’s Christina Danford

- Pascagoula’s Katherine Herring

- West Jackson County’s Hallie Grace Everett

- Wayne County’s Karolina Heathcock

- Starkville’s Emmy Moyen

- Madison County’s Advikaa Anand

- Be Your Best Self Essay Winner: Neshoba County’s Faith Shumaker

- Spirit of DYW Winner: Choctaw County’s Kiersen Easley

- Overall Scholastic Winner: Clinton’s Abigail Vargheese

- Overall Talent Winner: Forrest County’s Christina Danford

- Overall Self-Expression Winner: Marion County’s Chelsea Sullivan

- Overall Fitness Winner: Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer

- 3rd Alternate: Petal’s Sarah High

- 2nd Alternate: Jones County’s Neeley Robertson

- 1st Alternate: Pearl River County’s Presley Bauer

- Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi 2022: Forrest County’s Christina Danford

