Burglary investigation underway in Jones County, security footage obtained

The department obtained security camera footage that shows a passenger vehicle suspected to be...
The department obtained security camera footage that shows a passenger vehicle suspected to be involved in the burglary enter the property. The video did not reveal a tag on the vehicle.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for possible suspects responsible for a burglary that happened Saturday.

According to JCSD, the burglary took place on Country Circle in the Glade Community.

The department received security camera footage from the property owner that shows a passenger vehicle suspected to be involved in the burglary enter the property. The video did not reveal a tag on the vehicle.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle’s owner or the identity of the suspect or suspects is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

