Brews and Bites Festival kicks off after multiple setbacks

By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a pushback due to weather in June, the Brews and Bites Festival finally kicks off this evening.

“Everything has gone really smooth today. The weather actually cooperated. It rained a little bit, cooled everything off and it’s beautiful now,” stated Andrea Saffle of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “People are out, the music is getting going. It is a great night.”

Formerly known as the Craft Beer Festival, this year, food trucks were implemented. Each food truck was paired with a brewery to combine the great tastes of the Magnolia State.

“They are enjoying the food. I have had a couple of people say they like it better than the normal beer festival, which is kind of interesting,” said Saffle. “I think this is going to be something we continue to do.”

Even after all of the setbacks, the festival was still sold out. The tastes and smells of food and craft beer and the sounds of live music brought together residents of the Hub City.

“This is one of the many reasons why Hattiesburg is just a wonderful, great place to be,” stated Executive Director of VISITHattiesburg, Marlo Dorsey.

