Rose Hill Water Assoc. issues boil water notice for customers

The company says that about 65-70 homes are affected by the notice.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROSE HILL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rose Hill Water Association issued a boil water notice for their customers Saturday afternoon.

According to the company, the boil water notice comes after a repair on the mainline.

Below are the locations where homes will be affected by the boil water notice:

  • County Road 31 North
  • County Road 20
  • State Route 503
  • All adjoining roads

An additional notice will be given when the boil water notice is lifted.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

