Rose Hill Water Assoc. issues boil water notice for customers
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROSE HILL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rose Hill Water Association issued a boil water notice for their customers Saturday afternoon.
According to the company, the boil water notice comes after a repair on the mainline.
Below are the locations where homes will be affected by the boil water notice:
- County Road 31 North
- County Road 20
- State Route 503
- All adjoining roads
The company says that about 65-70 homes are affected by the notice.
An additional notice will be given when the boil water notice is lifted.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.