Rose Hill Water Assoc. issues boil water notice for customers

ROSE HILL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rose Hill Water Association issued a boil water notice for their customers Saturday afternoon.

According to the company, the boil water notice comes after a repair on the mainline.

Below are the locations where homes will be affected by the boil water notice:

County Road 31 North



County Road 20



State Route 503



All adjoining roads



The company says that about 65-70 homes are affected by the notice.

An additional notice will be given when the boil water notice is lifted.

