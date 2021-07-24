Win Stuff
PRVO to hold Preschool Recruitment Fair Tuesday, Wednesday

The program is free to all income-eligible families, and no appointment is needed to attend.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Opportunity, Inc. is preparing to hold a community event to recruit 3 and 4-year-olds for their Head Start/Early Head Start for the upcoming school year.

PRVO’s Complete Schools Recruitment Fair will be held at the WH Jones Center, located at 5489 Old U.S. Highway 42 Bypass, on Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents will need to bring a birth certificate and proof of income (W2, tax return, check stubs, etc.).

In-person classes for the Head Start/Early Head Start will begin on July 30. Space is limited.

For more information on the PRVO’s Complete Schools or the recruitment fair, call (601) 545-8110.

