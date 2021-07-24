Marion County School District holds board meeting ahead of classes

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County School District held a school board meeting Friday as the faculty and staff prepare for the first day of school.

The board not only focused on the impacts of COVID-19, but showed those in attendance what’s important as Marion County moves forward.

“Number one for us is our children,” said board president Larry Jenkins.

To help build morale in the students across the district this year, Marion County is offering new classes and opportunities for the student body.

The new director of performing arts at East Marion is Gary McCullum, who shared what’s in store for students.

“I know that I’m going to be doing gospel choir, show choir, speech and debate, theater,” McCullum said.

McCullum not only wants to help the children in the classroom but wants to guide them to be the best they can be.

“Don’t set limitations on yourself,” McCullum said. “Don’t come in saying what you cant do because I promise you can. It’s a gift that you’ve always had, you just really never explored. So, I want to be the one that kind of helps lead them down that path”

From the classroom to the field, the Marion County School District also hired Anthony Dillon as the new athletic director. Here are his thoughts as they go into the new school year.

“We know athletics and academics work hand in hand, and we are going to try and instill that in our kids,” Dillon said. “So, they’ll be competing for that same way on the field, on the court in the same way in the classroom, whether it’s a regular assessment or state assessment.”

Other topics discussed were grade averages and the number of scholarships given out last school year. New teachers also received recognition at the meeting.

The first day of school for Marion County School District students is Aug. 5.

Fore more information on Marion County School District you can go to marionk12.org.

