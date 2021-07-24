Law enforcement officers graduate from CIT program in Lamar County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement officers graduated from crisis intervention training Friday in Lamar County.

The graduation was held at the Lamar Counties Community Shelter in Purvis. This training helps officers choose the right tactic in interactions with people who have mental illnesses.

Forrest County Justice Court Judge Wes Curry shared more information on the training.

“It’s training officers are given where they can help when they are called out to an event and they are dealing with the public. They can see whether the person is actually, whether it’s an actual criminal act, or whether they are dealing with someone who’s struggling with some kind of serious mental illness,” Curry said.

Those graduating received a certification in CIT training

The training is held by the Pine Belt Crisis Intervention team.

