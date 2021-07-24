Win Stuff
Laurel wins 2021 WDAM Blood Bowl

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Laurel is the winner of the 2021 WDAM Blood Bowl.

The event is a week-long friendly competition to see which city in the Pine Belt could bring in the most blood donations.

Blood provider Vitalant said Laurel collected 86 pints of blood.

In total, the Blood Bowl brought in 389 units of blood from the nine cities participating.

They were Hattiesburg, Laurel, Wiggins, Columbia, Bay Springs, Sumrall, Waynesboro, Petal and Collins.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

