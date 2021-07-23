Women’s Health Center hands out baby supplies at drive-thru baby shower

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Women’s Health Center in Hattiesburg hosted a free drive-thru baby shower on Friday at its location on Old Airport Road.

The event was held to provide baby supplies to both moms and dads living in the area who may be struggling to make ends meet.

Bags filled with diapers, wet wipes and other supplies were handed out by volunteers from Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative and Amerigroup.

Dr. Stacey Blalock-Henry, a representative with Amerigroup, said this was just one way they could help in giving back to the community.

“Diapers and wipes are for expectant mothers as well as those that already have kids,” she said. “This is a costly item for most families nowadays. You don’t often see free diaper and wipe events, so we are happy to help many parents in the area.”

The Women’s Health Center offers a full range of healthcare assistance to families living in the Hattiesburg area.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.