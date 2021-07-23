Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Women’s Health Center hands out baby supplies at drive-thru baby shower

Meeting the needs for families living in the Pine Belt.
Meeting the needs for families living in the Pine Belt.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Women’s Health Center in Hattiesburg hosted a free drive-thru baby shower on Friday at its location on Old Airport Road.

The event was held to provide baby supplies to both moms and dads living in the area who may be struggling to make ends meet.

Bags filled with diapers, wet wipes and other supplies were handed out by volunteers from Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative and Amerigroup.

Dr. Stacey Blalock-Henry, a representative with Amerigroup, said this was just one way they could help in giving back to the community.

“Diapers and wipes are for expectant mothers as well as those that already have kids,” she said. “This is a costly item for most families nowadays. You don’t often see free diaper and wipe events, so we are happy to help many parents in the area.”

The Women’s Health Center offers a full range of healthcare assistance to families living in the Hattiesburg area.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Kristin Kyle Scanlan, 38, was arrested and charged with murder.
Woman charged with murder in Forrest County shooting
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Police say Tillman was wearing a white shirt and white shoes with a backpack when she was last...
Petal PD searches for missing teenager
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools

Latest News

Mississippi pediatrician group advocates for universal masking in schools
Mississippi pediatrician group advocates for universal masking in schools
Mississippi pediatrician group advocates for universal masking in schools
Covington County Hospital will host four regional vaccine clinics in August at four different...
Covington County Hospital to host community vaccine clinics
Many people in rural areas have limited access to vaccines.
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Distributing vaccines to rural Mississippians