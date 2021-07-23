Win Stuff
Woman charged for murder in Forrest County shooting

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kent Banks, the department received a...
According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kent Banks, the department received a 911 call at 9:21 a.m., of a female reportedly having shot a man on Ownes Lane, outside of the Petal city limits.(Gray News, file)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman has been arrested for murder following the shooting death of a man at a Forrest County residence Friday morning.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kent Banks, the department received a 911 call at 9:21 a.m., of a female reportedly having shot a man on Ownes Lane, outside of the Petal city limits.

Deputies found Terry Gene Rutland, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound outside the home when they arrived at the scene.

Ambulance services arrived on the scene and began carrying out medical treatment, but Rutland passed away from his injuries a short time later.

Banks says Kristin Kyle Scanlan, 38, was the alleged shooter and was arrested and charged for murder.

Scanlan has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Facility.

More details will become available at a later time as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

