Tim’s Two Cents: Oak Grove football coach Drew Causey

This week's Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with Oak Grove High...
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Oak Grove High School football coach Drew Causey.

Causey, who will be entering his seventh season as lead Warrior, found the third time was indeed the charm, as Oak Grove capped an undefeated 2020 season with a Class 6A state football championship.

It was only the second state football title in school history and left Oak Grove ranked as the state’s top team by MaxPreps.com

Over the past three seasons (2018-2020), the Warriors boast a 36-7 record. In his first six seasons, Causey’s Warriors’ have gone 57-22, including four trips to the playoffs.

Causey talks about Oak Grove’s championship year, moving past the hoopla, dealing with expectations and moving forward through the cloud of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

