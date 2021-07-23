Win Stuff
State law enforcement official named to public safety post

Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has named on of its officials to oversee its officer-involved shootings division along with other responsibilities.

Commissioner Sean Tindell this week announced the appointment of Maj. Charles Haynes to Coordinator of Officer-Involved Shootings, the Criminal Information Center, and the Digital Forensics Unit.

Haynes was the deputy commissioner of external affairs for the agency, overseeing the Legislative Affairs and Governmental Affairs Divisions.

In a statement, Tindell says that Haynes has 17 years of law enforcement experience.

In addition to his time with the agency, he’s also been with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Brandon Police Department.

