Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Sen. Hyde-Smith cosponsors bill to combat ‘smash-and-grab’ gun thefts

Introduced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the FFL Protection Act would strengthen the...
Introduced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the FFL Protection Act would strengthen the maximum penalties for firearm thefts from licensed gun dealers.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith threw her support behind the Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act of 2021, on Thursday, July 23.

The bill’s purpose is to combat the increase of “smash-and-grab” thefts targeted at federally licensed gun dealers.

Introduced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the measure would strengthen the maximum penalties for firearm thefts from licensed gun dealers.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported over 6,000 firearms taken nationwide in burglaries and robberies in 2020.

223 firearms were reported stolen from FFLs in Mississippi.

“Criminals who burglarize, rob, and steal from federally licensed firearm retailers must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to help prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands,” said Hyde-Smith.

“Enhancing criminal penalties should help take these violent criminals off our streets and increase public safety.”

The FFL Protection Act of 2021 would:

  • Increase the statutory maximum penalty for knowingly stealing any firearm in an FFL’s business inventory from 10 to 20 years.
  • Impose a mandatory minimum sentence of three years for burglary from an FFL and 5 years for robbery from an FFL.
  • Criminalize the attempted theft of a firearm from a licensed importer, manufacturer, dealer, or collector.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
Mississippi AG: Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade
Quadarius Lang was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Hattiesburg man charged with sexual battery of child

Latest News

More than a million Mississippians have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, according to...
MSDH: Another 1,300 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list
Police say Tillman was wearing a white shirt and white shoes with a backpack when she was last...
Petal PD searches for missing teenager
For the first time in 12 years, Petal has a new mayor.
Petal’s new mayor lays out his plan for The Friendly City
10pm Headlines 7/22
10pm Headlines 7/22