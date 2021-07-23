Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma presents Service to Mankind Award

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Pine Belts Women’s Sertoma presented its first Service to Mankind Award to the mobilization coordinator for the Jones County Baptist Association.

The trophy was presented to Rena Register by the president and founder of Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma, Penny McNeer.

The Service to Mankind Award is given to an outstanding volunteer who exemplifies what it means to serve and is the highest honor Sertoma can bestow upon a nonmember.

Register was a vital resource for families living in Jones County who were affected by the 2020 Easter tornadoes.

She helped spearhead and coordinate efforts in providing tarps and distributing water to victim of the disaster.

She orchestrated efforts to provide hot meals through local churches and arranged the distribution of household cleaning supplies the victims.

According to representatives with Pine Belt Women’s Sertoma, her efforts were massive, and she continued helping in this capacity for several months afterwards.

Register said she was certainly surprised by the award, but helping others is what we should all strive to do.

“I’m pretty much overwhelmed with emotions and I’m rarely surprised or speechless but tonight, I think I’m all of those things,” Register said. “There are opportunities all around us. I think we just need to be aware of what those opportunities are, and so just to be aware and to see and to listen and then to respond, that’s what we need to do.”

After surrendering her life to the ministry at age 17, Register pursued her college education at William Carey University.

While there, she fell in love with missions and has since spread the Gospel in 13 countries and led worldwide relief efforts.

She also served as Collegiate Ministries Director of the Columbia Basin Baptist Association while living in the state of Washington from 2000-2007.

Currently, she resides in Laurel and works diligently to increase participation in efforts to help those in need.

