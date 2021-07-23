Petal PD searching for missing teenager

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking citizens to be on the lookout for a teenager that was recently reported missing.

According to PPD, Jaci Tillman, 15, was last seen at her home on the 1000 block of Sunrise Road around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Tillman was wearing a white shirt and white shoes with a backpack when she was last seen. (Petal Police Department)

If anyone has information on Tillman’s whereabouts or has seen her, contact PPD at (601) 544-5331.

