MSDH: Another 1,300 Mississippians added to COVID-19 list

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday another bump in new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said Friday that 1,317 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state.

Eight COVID-19-related deaths were recorded between July 20 and July 21, including one in Wayne County. Five more were discovered during a search of death certificates between July 6 and July 18.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 333,180 and 7,502, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 35,549 COVID-19 cases and 706 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,824 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 8,210 cases, 157 deaths

Jasper: 2,261 cases, 48 death

Jones: 8,746 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,696 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,795 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,310 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,707 cases, 43 deaths

MSDH also reported 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,116,329 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,017,820 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

