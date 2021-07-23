Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Mount Olive father, son sentenced to federal prison on meth charges

The case was a result of “Operation Bulldog,” which targets meth distribution in south...
The case was a result of “Operation Bulldog,” which targets meth distribution in south Mississippi.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Mount Olive father and son Friday to more than 14 years in prison on drug charges.

Steven Lawrence Hand, 53, and Steven Tyler Hand, 29, each pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The two were accused of selling meth to an individual on multiple occasions in August 2019, and a search of their homes resulted in the seizure of more meth, leading to a federal indictment, according to court documents.

They were sentenced to 170 months in prison.

The case was a result of “Operation Bulldog,” which is an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces targeting meth distribution in south Mississippi.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha D. Middleton.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, more...
Mississippi AG: Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade
Quadarius Lang was charged with sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.
Hattiesburg man charged with sexual battery of child

Latest News

Perry Central High School senior Paul James is putting in the time this summer to make his...
Player of the Pine Belt: Perry Central DB/WR Paul James
Perry Central High School senior Paul James is putting in the time this summer to make his...
Player of the Pine Belt: Perry Central DB/WR Paul James
Kristin Kyle Scanlan, 38, was arrested and charged with murder.
Woman charged with murder in Forrest County shooting
Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell
State law enforcement official named to public safety post