Mount Olive father, son sentenced to federal prison on meth charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Mount Olive father and son Friday to more than 14 years in prison on drug charges.

Steven Lawrence Hand, 53, and Steven Tyler Hand, 29, each pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The two were accused of selling meth to an individual on multiple occasions in August 2019, and a search of their homes resulted in the seizure of more meth, leading to a federal indictment, according to court documents.

They were sentenced to 170 months in prison.

The case was a result of “Operation Bulldog,” which is an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces targeting meth distribution in south Mississippi.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keesha D. Middleton.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.