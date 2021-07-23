Win Stuff
‘Makes you sick to your stomach’: Pair wanted for sexual battery of toddler

Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.
Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin says allegations against a man and woman wanted for sex crimes against a toddler will make you “sick to your stomach.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 25-year-old Nicole Harris and her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Bill Nathan Saul.

The two are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old, according to JCSD. Harris also faces a felony child abuse charge in connection to the same child.

The sheriff’s department said it is the second time this week they have investigated cases of sexual battery against a child. Donald Wayne Jordan, 36, is still wanted for sexual battery in a separate case.

“What possesses someone to do what they are alleged to have done to these children is beyond me and my investigators,” Berlin said in a news release. “It absolutely makes you sick to your stomach.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Harris and Saul, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

