Legendary Hattiesburg bar burns down after 40 years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The legendary Nick’s Ice House in Hattiesburg went up in flames on Wednesday night, but the community is rallying around the business.

Officials from the Hattiesburg Fire Department said they received a call around 11:30 p.m.

The owner, Rheanne Kolinsky Craft, inherited the bar from her father, Nick Kolinsky, after he passed away in 2016.

Craft said people were still inside the building when the fire broke out, but everyone was able to get out quickly and nobody was hurt.

Now, Craft is figuring out how to handle the aftermath.

She said when her phone rang last night, she never expected to hear what came through when she answered.

“The last thing I ever thought would happen would be a fire,” Craft said. “I mean, Katrina came through, we’ve had two tornados come through, and we’ve never lost a shingle. So I hadn’t thought about the fire.”

But since last night, Craft said the community has been keeping her calm and giving her hope for the future.

“The people in this community have loved my family. They have really loved my family, I’m truly grateful for that,” Craft said.

And even though the building is a loss, she said they are going to rebuild and be stronger than ever before.

“We have a concrete person, we have a plumber, we have electricians,” Craft said. “I would not expect it any other way because that’s what Nick’s does. Nick’s jumps in, our family jumps in, and everybody that has been supportive of Nick’s is family.”

Kolinsky also wants the community to know how thankful and appreciative she is to everyone who has reached out her and her family in their time of need.

