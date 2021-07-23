Lamar County School District begins classes

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer break is over for students in the Lamar County School District as classes began.

Students whose last names begin the letters ”A” through “K” began returned to class Thursday, and the rest will begin Friday.

Superintendent Steven Hampton said things have gone smoothly so far and he’s excited to move forward.

“We really are. There’s an excitement about this high school year and the opportunity that we have due to our schedule to have some intersession time or break there right in between the first and second nine weeks,” Hampton said.

This year, the district plans to help students grow in their learning to get them further ahead following the pandemic.

“We’re going to have a lot of camps and things going on for our students and for our younger students. We are going to have a lot of ACT, SAT prep and doing some enrichment things for our high school,” Hampton said.

Lunch will be free for all students in the Lamar County School District.

