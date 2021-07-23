Hot and humid Friday afternoon with few showers later

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be drier with partly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out a few hit-or-miss storms later today, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices topping out into the low 100s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

This weekend will be hot as highs soar into the mid-90s. Heat Indices will be between 103-106°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a stray shower. A few pop-up showers will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Next week will be drier and hot as highs top out into the mid-90s for next Monday and next Tuesday. Heat indices will be between 103-106°. A few stray storms can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

