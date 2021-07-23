Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Health dept. recommends COVID booster shots for high-risk groups

Dr. Jerry Young, National Baptist Convention, USA President receives first dose of COVID-19...
Dr. Jerry Young, National Baptist Convention, USA President receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health’s top doctors are recommending COVID booster shots for those in high-risk groups.

State Epidemiologist Paul Byers sent a letter to physicians and clinicians across the state advising they consider a third dose or booster COVID-19 vaccine for people with immunocompromising conditions.

These conditions include:

  • Active or recent treatment for solid tumor or hematologic malignancies
  • Receipt of solid-organ or recent hematopoietic stem cell transplant
  • Severe primary immunodeficiency
  • Advanced or untreated HIV
  • Treatment with immunosuppressive medications such as cancer chemotherapeutic agents, TNF blockers, certain biologic agents (e.g., rituximab), and high-dose corticosteroids
  • Chronic conditions associated with varying degrees of immune deficit, such as asplenia or chronic renal disease.
  • Other underlying medical conditions and treatments that may lead to immunosuppression based on the physician or clinical team assessment.

Byers also recommends waiting at least four weeks after a final dose before administering a booster.

This comes as COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Mississippi, leading to a sharp increase in hospitalizations. MSDH estimates more than 80 percent of COVID-19 in the state right now is due to the Delta variant.

Since April 1, they’ve confirmed more than 35 vaccine breakthrough deaths, meaning the person contracted COVID after being vaccinated and died. The median age of these breakthrough deaths is 79 years old and they range between 49 and 99 years old.

Eighty-four percent of vaccine breakthrough deaths are 65 years and older. Fifty-eight percent had a known immunocompromising condition.

Click here to read the full letter.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Kristin Kyle Scanlan, 38, was arrested and charged with murder.
Woman charged with murder in Forrest County shooting
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Police say Tillman was wearing a white shirt and white shoes with a backpack when she was last...
Petal PD searches for missing teenager
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools

Latest News

Meeting the needs for families living in the Pine Belt.
Women’s Health Center hands out baby supplies at drive-thru baby shower
Mississippi pediatrician group advocates for universal masking in schools
Mississippi pediatrician group advocates for universal masking in schools
Mississippi pediatrician group advocates for universal masking in schools
Covington County Hospital will host four regional vaccine clinics in August at four different...
Covington County Hospital to host community vaccine clinics