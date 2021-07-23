Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hattiesburg ADP holds 2021 membership appreciation luncheon

The ADP extends their thanks to their members and sponsors with a special luncheon.
The ADP extends their thanks to their members and sponsors with a special luncheon.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership held its 2021 Membership Appreciation Luncheon on Friday at Southern Oaks.

It was an opportunity to thank the organization’s members for all their hard work making the past year such a huge success.

The Hattiesburg area was ranked second highest in the nation, by percentages, for job growth during the pandemic.

More than 200 members attended the luncheon. The keynote speaker for the event was Southern Miss Head Football Coach Will Hall.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Kristin Kyle Scanlan, 38, was arrested and charged with murder.
Woman charged with murder in Forrest County shooting
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
Police say Tillman was wearing a white shirt and white shoes with a backpack when she was last...
Petal PD searches for missing teenager
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools

Latest News

Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.
‘Makes you sick to your stomach’: Pair wanted for sexual battery of toddler
Meeting the needs for families living in the Pine Belt.
Women’s Health Center hands out baby supplies at drive-thru baby shower
The case was a result of “Operation Bulldog,” which targets meth distribution in south...
Mount Olive father, son sentenced to federal prison on meth charges
Perry Central High School senior Paul James is putting in the time this summer to make his...
Player of the Pine Belt: Perry Central DB/WR Paul James