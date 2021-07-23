Hattiesburg ADP holds 2021 membership appreciation luncheon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership held its 2021 Membership Appreciation Luncheon on Friday at Southern Oaks.

It was an opportunity to thank the organization’s members for all their hard work making the past year such a huge success.

The Hattiesburg area was ranked second highest in the nation, by percentages, for job growth during the pandemic.

More than 200 members attended the luncheon. The keynote speaker for the event was Southern Miss Head Football Coach Will Hall.

