East Jasper School District to begin year with new leaders

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The East Jasper School District is on a new horizon with so many leadership changes within the school district.

“Well, I think the word of the day or maybe the word of the year for East Jasper is ‘change,’” Superintendent Nadene Arrington said.

Arrington said there are several staff changes, a new head football coach and two new head basketball coaches, one for the boys and girls’ teams.

But the biggest change is the new principal for Heidelberg High School, Kory Thigpen.

“He’s excited to just help just continue the pursuit of excellence that our previous principal, Ms. Keisha Jones, started,” Arrington said.

Thigpen said he is excited to bring his ideas to the school, especially because the previous principal left him with some great things to keep going.

“We already have a good foundation,” Thigpen said. “The previous principal here did some good things and had things running smoothly, so I’m here to add upon that.”

Thigpen said their motto for this year is “building the best and the brightest.”

“We want to enrich the whole student here at Heidelberg High School,” Thigpen said. “That’s going to take a whole community effort. You know there is a saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ And we want all stake holders to be involved in the education of students here at Heidelberg High School.”

Arrington said she’s also excited for the future.

“So what I can’t wait to see is what wonderful things are going to be happening for our students, our staff and our community this school term. I mean I just can’t wait,” Arrington said.

The district is set to start school on Aug. 9 and everyone is required to wear a mask.

