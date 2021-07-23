Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Alabama offering $5 incentive for inmates to get shots

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s prison system is offering incentives for prisoners to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

A spokeswoman says the Department of Corrections is offering a $5 canteen “grab bag” to inmates who get vaccinations and those who’ve already received shots. She says wardens also can provide other incentives to encourage both prisoners and workers to get vaccinations.

Gov. Kay Ivey has opposed incentives to encourage members of the general public to get shots, saying instead that “common sense” should be enough for people to get the free shots.

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are rising sharply as Alabama trails the nation in vaccinations.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Kristin Kyle Scanlan, 38, was arrested and charged with murder.
Woman charged with murder in Forrest County shooting
Nicole Harris and Bill Nathan Saul are wanted for sexual battery of a 3-year-old.
‘Makes you sick to your stomach’: Pair wanted for sexual battery of toddler
Police say Tillman was wearing a white shirt and white shoes with a backpack when she was last...
Petal PD searches for missing teenager
Former Moss Point mayor Mario King will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being...
Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud

Latest News

Doctors work to combat vaccine hesitancy.
Doctors on the front lines of combating vaccine hesitancy
Doctors on the front lines of combating vaccine hesitancy
Doctors on the front lines of combating vaccine hesitancy
School board meeting ahead of classes beginning.
Marion County School District holds board meeting ahead of classes
Blood donations are collected in Waynesboro Thursday as part of the 2021 Blood Bowl.
Laurel wins 2021 WDAM Blood Bowl
Analysis: COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi estimated to increase for third straight week
Analysis: COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi estimated to increase for third straight week