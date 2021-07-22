SCRMC accepting applications for employment

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center is looking for caring, qualified applicants to fill jobs from entry-level up to those who are already licensed and certified in the medical field.

As the second largest employer in Jones County, SCRMC offers multiple ways for a jobseeker to fill out an application and conduct their interviews.

Those who are interested can go to their website at scrmc.com/careers.

Applicants can also schedule a Zoom interview to apply for a job.

Walk-In-Wednesdays offer socially distanced, in-person interviews on Wednesdays through the month of August at the Human Resources Department from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Peggy McNeer, vice president of Human Resources, said this is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to work in the medical field.

“We’re looking for registered nurses. We’re looking for Licensed practical nurses, LPNs and CNAs. We also need food service workers, environmental service workers, clerical staff, EMTs and paramedics,” McNeer said.

“Just anyone who’s looking for a new career and looking to make a difference in their life and which can also make a difference in someone else’s life in our community,” she added.

South Central Regional Medical Centers employs over 2,200 workers from around the Pine Belt.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.