Pearl River Valley Opportunity providing rent assistance with RAMP program

By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Opportunity Inc. is partnering with the Mississippi Home Corporation to provide Mississippians with rental assistance through the RAMP program.

“One of the major issues that happens is people tend to lose their jobs and they don’t have the money to pay for their rent,” said PRVO’s Thomas Morris. “They don’t have money to pay for the rent and utilities. The next thing we know, they are being kicked out. It’s important to have programs like this to allow them to be able to pick up the slack in the places they are falling short.”

The RAMP program is possible due to $200 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

A family or individual must meet the following criteria:

  • Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
  • Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
  • Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median.

PRVO will operate this program within multiple counties in south Mississippi including Forrest, Lamar, Jones, Covington, Jefferson Davis, Stone, Hancock, Perry, Greene, Pearl River and Marion.

“To have a relief to know that you won’t be out on the street. You have a house, you have a roof over your head. That’s a tremendous relief to the people. It is a good program,” said PRVO Executive Director Helmon Johnson. “We’re excited about teaming up with Home Corporation because we know we’re going to help a whole lot of people.”

Individuals interested in applying for the RAMP program should contact PRVO at 601-736-9564.

