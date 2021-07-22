New Director hired for the Laurel-Jones County Library System

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A reception was held in Laurel on Thursday to welcome the new director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System.

Karyn Walsh, an Indiana native, is no stranger to the area, having worked at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hattiesburg for more than 14 years.

Prior to that, she began her career at the Burton Barr Library in Phoenix, Arizona.

One of her goals as a director includes addressing adult and child literacy challenges many residents in the area face.

She also wants to improve internet access for families who are struggling to educate their children by offering free hotspots at various locations in Laurel and the county.

“I don’t think people realize the programs that we have here,” Walsh said. “It’s not just materials or books, it’s a gateway to information. We have the resources that people need to improve their lives and improve the lives of their children.”

The library is looking to also partner with Jones College to offer workforce training at the library.

