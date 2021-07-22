Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

New Director hired for the Laurel-Jones County Library System

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A reception was held in Laurel on Thursday to welcome the new director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System.

Karyn Walsh, an Indiana native, is no stranger to the area, having worked at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hattiesburg for more than 14 years.

Prior to that, she began her career at the Burton Barr Library in Phoenix, Arizona.

One of her goals as a director includes addressing adult and child literacy challenges many residents in the area face.

She also wants to improve internet access for families who are struggling to educate their children by offering free hotspots at various locations in Laurel and the county.

“I don’t think people realize the programs that we have here,” Walsh said. “It’s not just materials or books, it’s a gateway to information. We have the resources that people need to improve their lives and improve the lives of their children.”

The library is looking to also partner with Jones College to offer workforce training at the library.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Hattiesburg Police Department
Teen girl charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools

Latest News

New Director hired for the Laurel-Jones County Library System
This year, the district is introducing a modified calendar to ensure all students grasp and...
Columbia School District prepares for new modified calendar
This year, the district is introducing a modified calendar to ensure all students grasp and...
Columbia School District prepares for new modified calendar
Over 40 kids learn about art styles from around the world.
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosts Summer Art Camp