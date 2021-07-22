Win Stuff
MSDH: COVID-19 cases soar by nearly 1,200 in state

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that more than 2.1 million...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that more than 2.1 million Mississippians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday another surge of new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said Thursday that 1,199 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded Wednesday, including one in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 331,863 and 7,494, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 35,390 COVID-19 cases and 705 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,801 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 8,164 cases, 157 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,257 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,713 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,659 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,789 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,308 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,699 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,101,123 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,014,078 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

