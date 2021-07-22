MSDH: COVID-19 cases soar by nearly 1,200 in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday another surge of new COVID-19 cases.

MSDH said Thursday that 1,199 new coronavirus cases had been reported across the state.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded Wednesday, including one in Forrest County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 331,863 and 7,494, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 35,390 COVID-19 cases and 705 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,801 cases, 83 deaths

Forrest: 8,164 cases, 157 deaths

Jasper: 2,257 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 8,713 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 6,659 cases, 88 deaths

Marion: 2,789 cases, 80 deaths

Perry: 1,308 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,699 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also reported 315,209 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,101,123 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,014,078 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

To date, 2,969,361 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

