Moselle man arrested in Hattiesburg after short police chase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a Moselle man wanted by other agencies after a brief chase Wednesday afternoon.

Officers tried to stop a Hyundai driven by 36-year-old Thomas Knight in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 around 3 p.m., according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Police said Knight eventually stopped on Interstate 59. He was charged with felony eluding and as a fugitive from another jurisdiction.

According to police, Knight has active warrants through Forrest County and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

