Moselle man arrested in Hattiesburg after short police chase

Thomas Knight was arrested and charged with felony eluding law enforcement.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested a Moselle man wanted by other agencies after a brief chase Wednesday afternoon.

Officers tried to stop a Hyundai driven by 36-year-old Thomas Knight in the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 49 around 3 p.m., according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Police said Knight eventually stopped on Interstate 59. He was charged with felony eluding and as a fugitive from another jurisdiction.

According to police, Knight has active warrants through Forrest County and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

