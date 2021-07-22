Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Mississippi man on his way to the hospital passes out, crashes into medical clinic

Mississippi man on his way to the hospital passes out, crashes into medical clinic
Mississippi man on his way to the hospital passes out, crashes into medical clinic(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Crews were left to clean the destruction after a car crashed into a medical clinic in West Point.

Police Chief Avery Cook said the driver told officers he became ill at home and was driving himself to the hospital.

The driver says he turned off Highway 45 onto Medical Center Circle and doesn’t remember what happened next.

He ended up crashing into the Women’s Group clinic near the hospital. The man and a passenger in the car had minor injuries.

The crash left considerable damage at the clinic.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters at the scene on Hardy Street.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hattiesburg bar
Hattiesburg Police Department
Teen girl charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools

Latest News

New Director hired for the Laurel-Jones County Library System
Libraries are gateways to information and education.
New Director hired for the Laurel-Jones County Library System
To learn more on how to become a member of the Area Development Partnership, click here.
ADP holding member appreciation luncheon Friday
The clinics are free of charge and no appointment is necessary.
Covington County Hospital to host community vaccine clinics