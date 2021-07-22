Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 Covington Co. death
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 75-year-old Covington County man three years ago.
Shirod Magee, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Covington County Circuit Court earlier this month.
He was accused in the death of Jessie Lee Doby in June of 2018.
A second person charged with murder in that case remains in custody.
