Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2018 Covington Co. death

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 75-year-old Covington County man three years ago.

Shirod Magee, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Covington County Circuit Court earlier this month.

He was accused in the death of Jessie Lee Doby in June of 2018.

A second person charged with murder in that case remains in custody.

