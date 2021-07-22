Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosts Summer Art Camp

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer Art Camp at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel is wrapping up this week for more than 40 kids from the first through the sixth grade who participated in the event.

This year’s summer camp theme is “A Trip Around the World,” featuring classes designed to help stimulate their imaginations while also teaching them about different art styles from other countries.

Hillary Steinwinder, curator of educations at LRMA, said they offer various camps and other events throughout the year to promote art and styles of art.

“Kids just want to be creative and they want to be messy and this is a safe space to do that,” Steinwinder said. “We really just let the ideas and the energy flow.

“They learn about different media, different types of materials that we’ll be using. So we really try to cover the whole gamut.”

A new exhibit is also set to open in August in the gallery of the museum featuring the works of southern photographers.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.