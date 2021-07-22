Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosts Summer Art Camp

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer Art Camp at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel is wrapping up this week for more than 40 kids from the first through the sixth grade who participated in the event.

This year’s summer camp theme is “A Trip Around the World,” featuring classes designed to help stimulate their imaginations while also teaching them about different art styles from other countries.

Hillary Steinwinder, curator of educations at LRMA, said they offer various camps and other events throughout the year to promote art and styles of art.

“Kids just want to be creative and they want to be messy and this is a safe space to do that,” Steinwinder said. “We really just let the ideas and the energy flow.

“They learn about different media, different types of materials that we’ll be using. So we really try to cover the whole gamut.”

A new exhibit is also set to open in August in the gallery of the museum featuring the works of southern photographers.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toni Smith (left) and Stephen Beasley were charged with burglary and felony larceny in Jones...
2 arrested in Jones County after spending the night after break-in
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting, beating woman in public restroom
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, flashes a peace sign as he leaves the...
‘I’m frustrated’: Dobbs apologizes after labeling those spreading COVID falsehoods ‘anti-science Nazis’
Hattiesburg Police Department
Teen girl charged with attempted armed robbery in Hattiesburg
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Latest News

One church in Hattiesburg came up with a creative way to feed their community.
Hattiesburg church installs food box for hungry
South Central Regional Medical Center is looking for caring, qualified applicants.
SCRMC accepting applications for employment
Thomas Knight was arrested and charged with felony eluding law enforcement.
Moselle man arrested in Hattiesburg after short police chase
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom Aug. 6.
Harsher vaping punishments, longer school day in store for some Jones County schools