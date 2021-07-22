Win Stuff
Jasper Co. man accused of sexually abusing 2 juveniles

Garrett William Mangum
Garrett William Mangum(Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County man was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual battery earlier this week.

According to Sheriff Randy Johnson, Garrett William Mangum, 28, was arrested Monday after authorities in Smith County notified the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office of abuse that allegedly happened in the Stringer community.

Johnson said Mangum is accused of sexually abusing two juveniles over the course of several years. The sheriff added the juveniles are siblings, and Mangum was an acquaintance of their mother.

Mangum was booked into the Jasper County Jail and given a $100,000 cash bond, Johnson said.

