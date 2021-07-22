Win Stuff
Hattiesburg church installs food box for hungry

By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One church in Hattiesburg came up with a creative way to feed their community.

Truth Church installed a red box on the side of its building, but instead of movies, its filled it with food for members of the community to come and take as they please.

Outreach Pastor Davonte Washington says their goal is to feed as many people as possible

“It was on our heart,” Washington said. “We can just have something that we mount outside of the church. That way people can get whatever they want, whenever they want. We stuff it with food and whoever wants it can come and get it.”

If you need to grab some food at any time, the church is located at 1426 7th Street in Hattiesburg. The box is always unlocked.

You can also donate food to the box. Just contact 601-913-2081 or drop it off at the church.

