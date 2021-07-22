Former Moss Point mayor sentenced to federal prison in wire fraud case

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The former mayor of Moss Point will spend the next 30 months in federal prison after being sentenced Thursday morning.

Mario King was sentenced to three years supervised released once his 30 months in prison is served. He has 60 days to turn himself in.

He and his wife Natasha each pleaded guilty earlier this year to one federal count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Natasha King was sentenced Thursday to probation, which was the recommendation of prosecutors.

Mario King was ordered to pay $8,000 in fines, and Natasha was ordered to pay $5,500. The couple are jointly ordered to pay $6,937 in restitution.

Carrying his young son, Mario King and his wife Natasha walked into the federal courthouse Thursday to hear their sentences. The couple appeared in front of Judge Sul Ozerden.

The Kings were arrested last year and initially charged with 13 counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government through wire fraud. Earlier this year, the couple negotiated a plea deal allowing them to admit to just one count of wire fraud.

Mario King was elected in 2017 as the mayor of Moss Point. In February 2021, he resigned after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud.

The indictment accused Mario and Natasha of soliciting funds for the benefit gala but not using that money for its intended purpose, which was to support a mental health program for Moss Point School District. Instead, prosecutors said the Kings used the money to pay various personal expenses, including the down payment on a new car, cash withdrawals, and paying credit card charges that were used to purchase a designer dog breed.

One of the key pieces of evidence presented by prosecutors was the the March 4, 2019, appearance by the Kings on WLOX’s 4 O’clock Show where they promoted the Mayor’s Gala, which was held on March 23, 2019.

When he entered his guilty plea earlier this year, the judge asked Mario: “Is that, in fact, what happened in this case, Mr. King?”

King’s reply was, “Yes, sir.”

Mario admitted to the allegations in court earlier this year when he pleaded guilty.

Background

The 14-count indictment was filed on April 28, 2020, alleging that Mario and Natasha solicited funds beginning in 2018 from a benefit gala but did not use that money for its intended purpose, which was to support a mental health program for Moss Point School District.

The benefit gala was being hosted by the King’s personal business, Rejuvenate LLC, which they formed together in April 2018. Authorities allege in the indictment that the business’ bank account had no activity on it other than monthly statements until December 2018, when the couple announced plans for the benefit gala.

The invitation to the event, which was to be held on March 23, 2019, stated that the “gala honors and supports organizations that are making a difference for the mental health community. Proceeds support the efforts of mental health in the City of Moss Point with a focus on the Moss Point School District, converting spaces into a therapeutic and innovative learning environment.”

Just weeks after the gala took place on April 8, 2019, Natasha King allegedly used a business credit card from Rejuvenate to make a $2,000 down payment on a Cadillac XTC. The indictment says she returned that vehicle 12 days later and soon after received a refund for the down payment, which she deposited into the couple’s personal checking account.

On April 16, 2019, the Kings reportedly paid off two credit cards - one in the amount of $270 and the other for $475 - which were used to purchase a Biewer terrier in December 2018. The money for those credit card payments was also was taken from gala funds deposited in the Rejuvenate bank account, states the indictment.

On May 1, 2019, Natasha reportedly withdrew $1,000 from the Rejuvenate business account that contained the proceeds from the gala. That same day, the indictment says she took another $2,700 in cash from the couple’s joint checking account, which included $2,000 that was raised at the gala.

On May 12, 2019, the indictment said Natasha purchased a Volvo, paying $3,700 down on it. Authorities say $3,000 of that money was from the gala’s proceeds.

Prior to the gala, the couple appeared together on WLOX television and described the event, saying that funds from the gala would be used to create safe spaces for mental health counseling in the city’s school district.

However, state and federal agencies allege that the Kings used some of the money to pay for the gala and did not give the remaining proceeds to the school district.

Some of the funds were used to pay for the cost of the Gala, but the remaining proceeds did not go to the Moss Point School District, said authorities.

Instead, it is alleged that the couple spent the money on various personal expenses, including the down payment on a new car, cash withdrawals, and paying personal credit card charges.

