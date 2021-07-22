Covington County Hospital seeing younger COVID-19 patients

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital is seeing more people test positive for COVID-19 lately, and many of them are young people.

Hospital staff say none of the COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as the delta variant, but they say patients are exhibiting some new symptoms, such as burning eyes and burning nasal passages.

The hospital will soon be taking COVID-19 vaccines into the classroom as part of a new Adopt-a-School program.

That’s the result of a partnership between the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education.

“So far, we’ve partnered with Covington County School District and we plan on offering parents consent forms to see whether or not they’d like their child vaccinated,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “In case that we do have some [vaccine], we will travel to the school and provide those, of course, all free of charge.”

Sanford says more than 10,000 people have been vaccinated by the hospital and its clinics so far.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.